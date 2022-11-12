scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

BJP releases list of six more candidates for Gujarat polls; all seats in first phase covered

With this, the ruling party has announced the names of candidates for all 89 seats, out of the total 182, that will go to polls in the first phase of the two-phase elections.

Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during the release of list of BJP candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced candidates for six more seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Overall, the BJP has so far named candidates for 166 Assembly segments as it had issued the first list of 160 candidates on November 9.

Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5 and counting of votes will be done on December 8.

Express View |The freebie game in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

Candidates can file their nomination forms for the first phase till 14 November.

As per its second list, in Bhavnagar East constituency, the BJP has fielded Sejal Pandya instead of Vibhavriben Dave, who was a minister in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government.

From Dhoraji seat, the party has given a ticket to former vice-chancellor of Saurashtra University Mahendra Padaliya.

The party has fielded Mulu Bera from Khambhalia seat, Dheliben Odedra from Kutiyana, Hitesh Vasava from Dediapada (ST-reserved seat) and Sandeep Desai from Choryasi seat.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 01:25:30 pm
