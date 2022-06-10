BJP holds day-long workshop on strengthening booth-level support

The Gujarat BJP Thursday held a day-long workshop on Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (booth strengthening campaign) to strengthen the party at the booth-level where its performance has been weak in elections since 2012.

National convenor of the campaign and national vice-president of the party, Baijayant Panda, provided guidance to MPs, MLAs and other concerned workers on the subject. The campaign, which will go on till July 31, was launched at the national level keeping in mind the

Gujarat assembly elections due later this year and the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.

“The MPs, MLAs and other concerned party workers have been given the target of giving special attention to booths where the party has got fewer votes. They have been asked to find out the reasons for the same from those booths and rectify the same,” a party official said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The campaign has also been weaved in with the programmes to mark eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. As part of the celebration, workers will go to weak booths and try to find out the reasons for the same. They will also ensure that benefits of various government schemes reach the maximum beneficiaries at the booths in an attempt to get voters in favour of the party. Workers will also do door-to-door campaigning in such booths,” another party official said.

All the party MPs and MLAs have been given a specific number of weak booths to step up their efforts.