BJP Gujarat unit executive meet starts, Lok Sabha poll strategy on agenda

The state executive meeting of Gujarat BJP began at Surendranagar in Saurashtra on Monday under the leadership of state party president C R Paatil.

Over 450 members of the party executive are participating in the two-day meeting, which is being held for the first time after BJP’s historic victory in the state assembly elections in December last.

Party MPs, MLAs, district presidents, district general secretaries and other leaders in the state executive are participating in the meeting.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to join the meeting on Tuesday. However, it is to be seen whether he will attend the meeting or not owing to the death of his mother-in-law on Monday.

Party sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to join the meeting.

The executive is likely to support the proposals passed in the recently-held national executive meeting of the party in Delhi. The state executive is also likely to hold discussions on the party strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, party general secretary Vinod Chavda said, “It was the feeling of party workers in Saurashtra to hold the meet in the region and the party president has respected their feelings by organising it in Surendranagar.”

Advertisement

“In the executive, a number of subjects will be discussed in different sessions…An exhibition on the achievements of the Central and state governments is organised,” Chavda added.

Sources said that before the start of the executive meeting, Paatil held a meeting of key party leaders on laying a special focus on the seats where the party has lost in the last Assembly elections and the ones where the party has won by a margin of less than 10,000 votes.