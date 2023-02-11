BJP govt played the role of ‘physiotherapists’ in supporting the poor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday drew parallels between physiotherapists, who support their patients, and the Central government’s able administration.

He was addressing the two-day 60th annual conference of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in a virtual mode.

PM Modi said that he was inspired by the profession and also the professionalism displayed by physiotherapists. “In your field, you must have learnt that one’s internal strength and willpower trump the challenges. The toughest hurdle can be overcome with a small amount of encouragement and support. Something similar can be seen in governance also. The poor in our country needed support so that they can fulfill their daily needs; be it getting bank accounts opened, getting toilets constructed, or getting tap water. Through many government schemes, we have supported people, be it the Ayushman Bharat scheme or other social security schemes,” the Prime Minister elaborated.

Citing the example of earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria, PM Modi urged the physiotherapists to undertake video consultations as well. “For example, after a disaster such as the earthquake in Turkey, with its impact also felt in Syria, physiotherapists are required. In such a situation, you can aid in many ways through mobile phones. Physiotherapists’ Association must definitely think on those lines,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that the government’s programmes built a strong social security net in the country, giving a boost to the country’s poor and middle-class sections who now dream big and also have the courage to fulfill it.

“Today they are showing the world that they are self-sufficient and capable enough to reach new heights. It is said that the best physiotherapist is the one whose need is not felt repetitively. So in a way, your profession teaches you about self-reliance,” he said.

Stressing that his government has given physiotherapists “the gift they had been waiting for 75 years”, ie; being recognised as a profession, PM Modi said, “Our government ended your wait. We got the opportunity to pay you greater honour by bringing forth the National Commission of Allied and Healthcare Professionals’ Bill. With this, you too received recognition. It is now easier for you to work abroad as well,”.

Advertisement

Don't miss | PM Narendra Modi to address two rallies in Tripura today

Advocating for combining yoga with physiotherapy, PM Modi said that the professional power of physiotherapists would increase if yoga is combined with physiotherapy.

“A significant part of your practice in India is dedicated towards the aged…I would request you to document your practice because as the population of the aged is increasing in the world, their care too is becoming more challenging and costly. Your experience, documented in the form of academic papers and presentations, can serve to be useful for the whole world. The skill of Indian physiotherapists too will come to the fore,” said PM Modi.