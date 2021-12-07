BJP constitution yatra led by Paatil concludes in Vadnagar

The state BJP unit undertook Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra, led by party president CR Paatil, at Vadnagar in Mehsana Monday. The yatra also marked the end of Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan announced by the party between November 26 (Constitution Day) and December 6 (Dr BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary).

The campaign was organised by the Scheduled Caste Morcha of the party.

Paatil performed puja at a Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple and then, of the Indian Constitution as part of the yatra, a party release stated. Subsequently, the yatra passed through various parts of the town before culminating in a public gathering. The programme was also attended by former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and party general secretary Rajni Patel, among others.

During his visit to Mehsana, Paatil also distributed 1,500 Ayushman cards and 502 Shramjeevi Cards to the beneficiaries at a programme organised by the party’s Mahila Morcha.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed building of the gram panchayat at Malekpur In Vadnagar.