Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

BJP complains to EC against Sidhpur Cong candidate’s speech

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Chandanji Thakor can be seen making a public speech in which he is seen making some statements related to a minority community.

The BJP has also mentioned the Gujarati transcript of Thakor's controversial statements in its complaint.

Taking objection to a speech made by Patan’s Sidhpur Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor, the Gujarat BJP Sunday registered a complaint with the Election Commission seeking “prompt and serious action” against him under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Thakor can be seen making a public speech in which he is seen making some statements related to a minority community. In its complaint, filed through Parindu Bhagat of its Election Legal Cell, the BJP has stated, “Shri Chandanji Thakor has made a controversial statement to appease the minority community. Shri Chandanji Thakor appealed to vote for him on the basis of caste and religion to strengthen the voice of Muslims in the Gujarat Assembly.” It added that the alleged statement is in violation of the Representation of the People Act.

The BJP has also mentioned the Gujarati transcript of Thakor's controversial statements in its complaint.

First published on: 20-11-2022 at 11:22:49 pm
