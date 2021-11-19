BJP has kept ‘special space’ for Congress leader Ambarish Der, says Paatil

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil Thursday said that Congress MLA from Rajula constituency Ambarish Der has risen from the BJP and still there is a special “vacant space reserved” for him in the party.

Paatil made this comment while participating in a mass marriage function of Ahir community in Babariya-Dhar village of Amreli district where Der was one of the guests.

Gujarat BJP’s media cell released a statement saying, “Fourteenth mass marriage function was organised at Babariya Dhar village of Rajula (in Amreli district). Addressing the function, Paatil said that many BJP leaders are good friends of Congress MLA Ambarishbhai Der. Ambarishbhai’s rise was also from the BJP and still there is a vacant space reserved for him (in the party).”

Following Paatil’s comments and the party release, speculations started doing the rounds about Der joining the BJP. Der could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

Paatil’s statement has surprised many since he is known for making public statements that no Congress leader or MLA will be inducted into the BJP anymore. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi issued a release calling Paatil’s statement as a ploy to divert attention from power tussle and factionalism within the BJP.

“The statement (of Paatil), which is in stark contrast to his earlier statement at the time of appointment as BJP chief that no Congress leader or MLA will be inducted into the BJP shows that the situation is very tense in the party because of insulting treatment towards former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his senior ministers and senior friends,” Doshi said in a statement.

Doshi added that Paatil seems to have made the statement after realising that Congress’s awareness campaign against ruling BJP’s policies is getting wide support from the public.