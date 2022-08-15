scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Bilkis Bano case: All 11 life imprisonment convicts released under Gujarat government’s remission policy

These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

By: PTI | Godhra |
August 15, 2022 11:21:04 pm
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family.

All the eleven convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 post-Godhra Bilkis Bano gang rape case on Monday walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy, an official said.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

These convicts had served more than 15 years in jail after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence following which the government formed a committee, said Panchmahals Collector Sujal Mayatra, who headed the panel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

“A committee formed a few months back took a unanimous decision in favour of remission of all the 11 convicts in the case. The recommendation was sent to the state government, and yesterday we received the orders for their release,” said Mayatra.

Bilkis Bano’s family members were attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of the Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots on March 3, 2002.

Bilkis Bano, who was five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed. Six other members managed to run away, the court was told.

The accused in the case were arrested in 2004.

Advertisement

The trial began in Ahmedabad. However, after Bilkis Bano expressed apprehensions that witnesses could be harmed and the evidence collected by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tampered with, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Mumbai in August 2004.

The special CBI court on January 21, 2008, sentenced the eleven accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano’s family.

In its 2018 order upholding the conviction of the accused persons, the Bombay High Court also set aside the acquittal of seven persons in the case.

Advertisement

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

One of them, Radheshyam Shah, had approached the Gujarat High Court seeking remission of the sentence under sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The high court dismissed his plea while observing that the “appropriate government” to decide about his remission is Maharashtra and not Gujarat.

Shah then filed a plea in the Supreme Court pleading that he had been in jail for 15 years and 4 months without remission as of April 1, 2022.

In its order dated May 13, the top court stated that since the crime was committed in Gujarat, the state of Gujarat was the appropriate government to examine Shah’s application.

Advertisement

The SC directed the Gujarat government to consider the application for premature release in terms of the policy dated July 9, 1992 and may decide within two months.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 11:21:04 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement