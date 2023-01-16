Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, state BJP chief CR Paatil in Delhi to attend BJP national meet

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president C R Paatil are in New Delhi to attend the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two-day national executive meeting which begins on Monday.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that since the chief minister is in Delhi, he will not be meeting members of the public on Monday and Tuesday. Patel has earmarked two days every week to meet citizens and other ministers without prior appointment.

Political observers in Gujarat are keeping a close watch on the national executive to see if current national president J P Nadda gets an extension as party president or will be replaced. Speculations are rife in Gujarat that following the spectacular success of the BJP in the recently held state Assembly elections, Paatil may get an important assignment at the national level.