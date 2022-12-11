Bhupendra Patel to take oath for second term as CM today

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term at a grand function in state capital on Monday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patel will be administered oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the ceremony to be held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. The new council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the function.

BJP national president JP Nadda, 10-15 union ministers and 20 chief ministers of states ruled by the party or its alliance partners are also likely to attend the ceremony.

The party recorded a historic lead and seventh consecutive victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. Main opposition party Congress could win 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened account in the state legislative assembly by winning five seats.

A committee of IAS officers are overseeing the preparations for the swearing-in function, for which a temporary structure has been erected at the helipad ground that can accommodate around 20,000 people.

From the BJP organisation, party office-bearers of taluka and city levels are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Sitting and former MPs and MLAs from the party, office-bearers of various morchas, chairmen/vice-chairmen and directors of APMCs, sarpanches of gram panchayats and party veterans from the time of Jan Sangh are also expected to attend.

During the party’s election campaign in Gujarat, several national level leaders were brought in for a campaign carpet bombing. “We can expect that all of them will be part of the swearing-in ceremony,” a party office-bearer said. Sources said that Prime Minister Modi is likely to arrive Sunday night.

Patel, who won the assembly election from Ghatlodia constituency of Ahmedabad city by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes, was elected as the leader of BJP legislature party by the elected MLAs on Saturday.