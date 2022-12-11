scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Bhupendra Patel to take oath for second term as CM today

Patel will be administered oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the ceremony to be held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. The new council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the function.

Gujarat Chief Minister-designate Bhupendra Patel during a meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs, at BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa are also seen. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term at a grand function in state capital on Monday, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patel will be administered oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the ceremony to be held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar. The new council of ministers will also be sworn-in at the function.

Also Read |Who is Bhupendra Patel, the next Chief Minister of Gujarat?

BJP national president JP Nadda, 10-15 union ministers and 20 chief ministers of states ruled by the party or its alliance partners are also likely to attend the ceremony.

The party recorded a historic lead and seventh consecutive victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. Main opposition party Congress could win 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened account in the state legislative assembly by winning five seats.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

A committee of IAS officers are overseeing the preparations for the swearing-in function, for which a temporary structure has been erected at the helipad ground that can accommodate around 20,000 people.

From the BJP organisation, party office-bearers of taluka and city levels are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Sitting and former MPs and MLAs from the party, office-bearers of various morchas, chairmen/vice-chairmen and directors of APMCs, sarpanches of gram panchayats and party veterans from the time of Jan Sangh are also expected to attend.

During the party’s election campaign in Gujarat, several national level leaders were brought in for a campaign carpet bombing. “We can expect that all of them will be part of the swearing-in ceremony,” a party office-bearer said. Sources said that Prime Minister Modi is likely to arrive Sunday night.

Advertisement

Patel, who won the assembly election from Ghatlodia constituency of Ahmedabad city by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes, was elected as the leader of BJP legislature party by the elected MLAs on Saturday.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 07:47:27 pm
Next Story

Overcast conditions, light rain likely in Bengaluru till Wednesday: IMD

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close