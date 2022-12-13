scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Bhupendra Patel is Gujarat CM again, 16 ministers take oath along with him

Along with Patel, 16 others were sworn in to the Council of Ministers in a ceremony that was also attended by Union Ministers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, including UP’s Yogi Adityanath and MP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and national-level leaders of the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and newly sworn-in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

AFTER HOLDING the post for over a year in the previous government, Bhupendra Patel was sworn in again as Chief Minister of Gujarat Monday in the presence of the BJP top brass, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the party’s overwhelming victory in the Assembly elections.

UP’s Yogi Adityanath and MP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the event. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads a Shiv Sena faction, and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala were among the BJP allies who attended the function.

See in Photos |Gujarat oath-taking ceremony: Bhupendra Patel back as CM, new 17-member cabinet sworn in

The gathering included Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel were also present along with former state ministers such as Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, R C Faldu and Vajubhai Vala.

Also Read |Seven OBCs, four Patidars: Who are in the new Gujarat Cabinet?

Apart from Bhupendra Patel, those sworn in include eight Cabinet-rank ministers, two Ministers of State with independent charge and six Ministers of State.

Gujarat swearing-in ceremony. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

So far, the relatively small Council of Ministers led by Patel includes seven from the OBC segment, four Patidars, two from Scheduled Tribes and one each from the Scheduled Caste, Brahmin, Jain and Rajput communities. SC representative Bhanuben Babariya is the sole woman in the Council. According to rules, the Council can have a maximum of 27 ministers.

The Cabinet ministers are: Kanu Desai (Pardi), Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar), Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural), Balvantsinh Rajput (Sidhpur), Kunvarji Bavaliya (Jasdan), Mulubhai Bera (Khambhaliya), Kuber Dindor (Santrampur) and Babariya (Rajkot Rural).

Also Read |In BJP Gujarat domination, 74% candidates lost deposit, 42 of Cong, 128 of AAP

The two MoS with independent charge are Harsh Sanghavi (Majura) and Jagdish Vishwakarma (Nikol) while the six other MoS include Parshottam Solanki (Bhavnagar Rural), Bachu Khabad (Devgadh Baria), Mukesh Patel (Olpad), Praful Panseriya (Kamrej), Bhikhusinh Parmar (Modasa) and Kunvarji Halpati (Mandvi).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the swearing in ceremony in Gujarat. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Among the portfolios allotted, the Chief Minister has kept the key departments of General Administration, Narmada, Urban Development and Home. Sanghavi has been repeated as MoS Home while Finance goes to Kanu Desai.

Seven ministers have been retained from the previous government, including Kanu Desai, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Mukesh Patel and Kuber Dindor.

The key ministers from the previous government who did not find a place this time include Jitu Vaghani, Purnesh Modi, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Arjunsinh Chauhan, Jitu Chaudhary, Manisha Vakil, Nimisha Suthar, Gajendrasinh Parmar, Vinod Moradiya and Devabhai Malam. Also missing were at least three BJP leaders who had won the elections and were considered frontrunners: Shankar Chaudhary, Ramanlal Vora and Ganpat Vasava.

Also Read |How BJP set its house right in Gujarat but not in Himachal Pradesh

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to the Chief Minister and his ministers during the proceedings that were conducted by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar.

Apart from Rajnath Singh, the Union Ministers who attended the function were: Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Smriti Irani, Parshottam Rupala, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Darshana Jardosh, Devusinh Chauhan, Mahendra Munjapara, Ramdas Athawale and Anupriya Patel.

Other than Adityanath, Chouhan and Shinde, the Chief Ministers in attendance included Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka), Manik Saha (Tripura) and N Biren Singh (Manipur).

Senior BJP leaders such as B L Santhosh, Sudhir Gupta, Om Mathur, Tarun Chugh, Jamal Siddiqui and Satish Poonia were also among those present. The gathering also included leaders of several religious sects who were seated on a special stage.

In the election results announced last week, the BJP recorded a historic majority, winning 156 of the 182 Assembly constituencies followed by the Congress with 17 seats and Aam Aadmi Party with five.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:15:41 am
