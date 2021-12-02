Gujarat CM tries out hydrogen-fuelled car at Gandhinagar exhibition ahead of Vibrant Gujarat summit

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday visited the 15th Engimach exhibition held as the first pre-Vibrant Gujarat summit, where Toyota Mirai, a mid-sized hydrogen fuel cell vehicle was also at display.

Patel who inaugurated the exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Centre was briefed about the specifications of vehicle that runs on hydrogen.

The chief minister sat in the passenger seat of the “hydro blue” car and got a feel of the interiors of the vehicle that is powered by a mixture of hydrogen and oxygen.

The car has zero emissions as the it’s only byproduct is water.

The Toyota Mirai car has two hydrogen tanks and once refuelled it has a driving range of 650 kilometers.

“For hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to run in India, we will need the necessary infrastructure which includes hydrogen production and hydrogen dispensing stations. The vehicle can become viable only then. Currently, this vehicle is being sold commercially in Europe and United States,” said an official from Toyota who had earlier briefed the chief minister about the vehicle.

“I briefed the chief minister about the technology that is used in the car,” said the official who did not wish to be identified.

Apart from Toyota Mirai, the company also displayed its Hybrid (Toyota Camry) and electric vehicle (Toyota EQ) models at the exhibition.

Apart from Toyota, another Japanese car manufacturer Suzuki Motors Corporation had exhibited a model of upcoming Lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit at Hansalpur.

The Rs 1,250-crore unit is a joint venture between Suzuki, Denso Corporation and Toshiba Corporation.

The company had also displayed the Lithium ion batteries that will be manufactured at Hansalpur and will be used to power electric vehicles in the future.

Speaking about the exhibition, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State for Industries said, “This exhibition is part of the events that are being held before the Vibrant Gujarat summit in January 2022. It is meant to promote engineering industries and has 450 manufacturers exhibiting their technology here.”

The minister said more than 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition that will end on December 5.