Bharatiya Kisan Sangh team stopped at Nadda event; alleges police detention

The Gujarat chapter of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) was prevented from making a representation before BJP national president JP Nadda as he launched the party’s Namo Khedut Panchayat initiative at a farm in Nabhoi village near Gandhinagar Tuesday.

According to an official statement from BKS leader Mansukh Patoliya, the delegation was stopped from entering the venue by BJP workers while also getting them detained by the police for long hours. Due to the “behaviour of the BJP workers” at the venue and the police detention, a BKS representative’s health worsened and was shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment, it alleged.

“Sixteen of us who are state-level leaders of BKS had gone to the venue to make a representation to JP Nadda about the issues faced by the farmers in the state. We had gone there since it was a programme of Khedut Panchayat—related to farmers. Our intention was never to create any riot. We were not allowed to enter the venue and detained by the police. We were later released,” BKS Gujarat general secretary Ramesh Patel said.

However, denying the charges of detention, Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Rana said the workers were not allowed to enter the BJP event since the BKS representatives were agitating in Gandhinagar for the past many days. The organisation has been holding a protest in Gandhinagar for the past 27 days seeking resolution of various demands of farmers in the state.

It also warned the BJP government in the state of more aggressive agitation, if the farmers’ issues were not resolved immediately.

The release stated the Namo Khedut Panchayat is a programme to “mislead the farmers at the rural level” and to spread “achievements” of the government. “We condemn the programme in strong words… The condition of farmers at the rural level is very sensitive,” read the release. It added that the BJP government has not paid any heed to their demands in the past 27 days.

Hitesh Patel, Gujarat President of BJP’s Kisan Morcho, said “nobody from the government” attended the event. “It was a big programme and it is not to my knowledge if they (BKS representatives) had come or any such incident (of their friction with BJP workers and subsequent detention by police) had taken place. Also, their representation comprises 14 points. Discussions have taken place between them and the government. The discussions are ongoing and I am confident that there will be an amicable resolution of the same in the coming days.”

Some of the issues being raised and demanded by BKS include equal power tariffs for farmers, problems in land resurvey, issues of crop insurance, and farmers not getting adequate rates of their produce. It has cited inflation because of which the rates of pesticides, seeds and fertilizers, are also on the rise.