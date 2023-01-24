scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Berieved CM Bhupendra Patel skips B20 meeting

The CM attended the funeral ceremony and skipped the Business-20 (B-20) inception meeting organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The CM was also scheduled to attend the two-day state BJP executive meeting, which is set to begin in Surendranagar on Monday evening. (File)
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s mother-in-law, Shantaben, died of old age in Gandhinagar. Aged 93, Shantaben is survived by his only daughter Hetalben.

Shantaben breathed her last at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar, sources said.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM will not be able to meet common people, MPs and MLAs at his office on Monday and Tuesday due to the demise of the elder family member.

The CM was also scheduled to attend the two-day state BJP executive meeting, which is set to begin in Surendranagar on Monday evening. It is not known if the CM will attend the party meeting, but party sources said that he may attend it.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 04:14 IST
