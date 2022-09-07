Bahucharaji shrine to be revamped on lines of Ambaji temple

The famous temple of Goddess Bahucharaji in Mehsana district is all set to undergo a major redevelopment to transform it into a pilgrimage on the lines of Ambaji temple of Banaskantha district. Under the redevelopment plan, the height of the temple’s shikhar will be increased to 56 feet from the current 49 feet.

An administrative consent for the redevelopment of the temple and its premises was given by the temple trust in a meeting held at the district collector’s office Tuesday, said Yagnesh Dave, one of the trustees, in a press release.

It added that a master plan for the redevelopment of the temple will be finalised soon as administrative consent has been given by the temple trust. Apart from increasing the height of the shikhar, LED screens will be installed in the temple campus. In addition, the morning and evening prayers (Arati) of the temple will be streamed live on its website.

Dave said the temple’s redevelopment plan envisages to transform it to the ‘A’ category among pilgrimages; currently, only three temples fall under that category–Ambaji, Somnath and Dwarka. The Badheliya lake near the temple will be beautified and the wall around the temple will be given a heritage look.