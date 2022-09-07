scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Bahucharaji shrine to be revamped on lines of Ambaji temple

An administrative consent for the redevelopment of the temple and its premises was given by the temple trust in a meeting held at the district collector's office Tuesday, said Yagnesh Dave, one of the trustees, in a press release.

Temple of Goddess Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. (Photo credit: Gujarat tourism)

The famous temple of Goddess Bahucharaji in Mehsana district is all set to undergo a major redevelopment to transform it into a pilgrimage on the lines of Ambaji temple of Banaskantha district. Under the redevelopment plan, the height of the temple’s shikhar will be increased to 56 feet from the current 49 feet.

An administrative consent for the redevelopment of the temple and its premises was given by the temple trust in a meeting held at the district collector’s office Tuesday, said Yagnesh Dave, one of the trustees, in a press release.

It added that a master plan for the redevelopment of the temple will be finalised soon as administrative consent has been given by the temple trust. Apart from increasing the height of the shikhar, LED screens will be installed in the temple campus. In addition, the morning and evening prayers (Arati) of the temple will be streamed live on its website.

Dave said the temple’s redevelopment plan envisages to transform it to the ‘A’ category among pilgrimages; currently, only three temples fall under that category–Ambaji, Somnath and Dwarka. The Badheliya lake near the temple will be beautified and the wall around the temple will be given a heritage look.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:47:27 am
Next Story

‘Welcome Rahul’ posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Congress set for yatra

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement