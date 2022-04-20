At Ayush summit, PM Modi mentions former Kenyan PM’s daughter who regained vision through Ayurveda

“I just heard PM Modi call out my name – Rosemary. He asked, ‘are you here?’, and I said yes and stood up. I did not understand what he was saying but am extremely excited to be here. This is my testimony of how traditional system of medicine has helped me regain my vision,” said Rosemary Odinga, daughter of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

At the Global Ayush Innovations and Investment Summit inaugurated in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Wednesday, PM Modi said that Ayush systems are gaining wider acceptance worldwide. Traditional medicine has helped so many people, he said as he recalled an instance of former PM Odinga meeting him recently and narrating the traumatic incident of his daughter’s loss of vision.

“You can imagine the shock and suffering that a person faces on losing his/her eyesight. As father Odinga searched high and low, went to various places, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Finally he found some promise here in India. Recently he met me. It was a Sunday and Odinga is my dear friend. He had become so emotional and spoke about their struggles after his daughter – post surgery – lost her vision. After availing treatment in India, she has regained her vision and her father told me that those were golden moments when she could see,” Modi told an audience that listened with rapt attention. After the inauguration, Modi personally met Rosemary.

Rosemary, 44 was bemused with all the attention she was getting at the global summit. Accompanied by Dr FM Tolo, Chief Research Officer of Kenya Medical Research Institute, she walked slowly out of the conference hall and could not hide her amazement and joy when she met her treating doctor N Narayanan Namboothiri, chief physician at Sreedhareeyam Ayurvedic Eye hospital and research Centre in Koothattukulam in Kerala.

“I am so happy. Before I regained my vision, I would follow his voice and hear his instructions. I have now met him after a while. It has been a struggle since I lost my vision in 2017. I have been to China and other countries and undergone various treatment modalities like acupuncture. Nothing seemed to have helped,” Rosemary told The Indian Express. She had suffered a brain aneurysm that led to stress on her optic nerve and impacted her vision.

Dr Narayanan told The Indian Express that Rosemary suffered from optic nerve atrophy and her eyesight had weakened considerably.

“There was no clear visibility. To strengthen and rejuvenate her optic nerve, we took up pure ayurvedic treatment. This included giving her traditional oral ayurvedic medication and massage around the eyes. There were other procedures like taila dhara and others. She underwent two sessions that lasted three weeks. The first session was two and a half years ago,” Dr Narayanan said.

“Later during the pandemic we continued her medication and her visual acuity had considerably improved and it was really nice to hear her say that she could see us,” he added.

Rosemary said that her treatment is ongoing and she will be speaking about her experience at the summit. “My father met PM Modi and was full of praise for the traditional ayurvedic system that has helped me. He also discussed about bringing traditional medicines to Africa,” she said.