Ayush Ministry to develop standards in medical tourism with Bureau of Indian Standards, says official

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Central government’s plan to introduce ‘Ayush visas’ to encourage medical tourism in Indian traditional medicine (TM) specifically, Additional Secretary at Ministry of Ayush Pramod Kumar Pathak Thursday said that the ministry is also working with BIS and ISO to develop standards in medical tourism.

Speaking at a plenary session on the second day of the the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit 2022 in Gandhinagar, Pathak, said, “Ayush visa is going to be a gamechanger, even in foreign countries, because we are receiving requests from various sources saying they want to come to India, but it (visa clearance) is getting delayed… We are getting all kinds of accreditation so as to bring standards in the services. We are working with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Service Export Promotion Council (SEPC) for streamlining Ayush services. Insurance

coverage has been included, we are also setting up Ayush information cells at our various embassies.”

“State governments have a very important role to play because medical tourism will take place (under the aegis of state governments) and we are getting a lot of support from Gujarat government and other state governments,” Pathak added.

He said that for India to emerge as a preferred global destination for medical value tourism, it needs to diversify its sources of medical tourism and offerings by focusing on increasing Ayush penetration in its established markets in the short-term, developing other regions which contribute to majority of India’s medical tourists in the medium-term and target remaining in the long-term.

“Presently Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Home Affairs, various ministries are working in tandem to promote medical value tourism and to take benefit of TM to the entire world,” added Pathak.

Mentioning that India has become a “destination for yoga”, Pathak added that the ministry is getting a system of certification in place for the same. Stating that during Covid-19 manpower of Ayush practitioners were harnessed to control the pandemic at around 650 districts, Pathak added that TM can also address a number of diseases in people “where they’ve lost all hope”, “with ayurveda creating miracles.”