AAP seeks police security for Kejriwal, Sisodia ahead of Gujarat visit

Ahead of the visit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia to Gujarat, a delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders has sought security from the office of the Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP), raising concerns about the possibility of an attack against the duo.
A delegation of AAP Gujarat’s legal cell headed by Gulab Singh Yadav, who is also AAP’s Gujarat election incharge, reached the Police Bhawan in Gandhinagar Sector 18 Sunday where they submitted an application to the office of Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia demanding increased police security during Kejriwal and Sisodia’s visit to Ahmedabad, Himmatnagar and Bhavnagar on August 22 and 23.
Kejriwal and Sisodia are expected to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on August 22 where they are expected to make an announcement regarding the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled in December this year.
On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at Sisodia’s house in New Delhi following alleged irregularities in the new excise policy of the Delhi government. After the raid, the CBI had also issued a lookout notice against Sisodia even as the latter rubbished the notice claiming he is not fleeing anywhere.
On Sunday, a team of 50 advocates, as part of AAP Gujarat’s legal cell, approached the DGP office with an application stating a possibility of attack on Kejriwal and Sisodia.
“It has been brought to our knowledge from certain avenues and sources in the media that a few anti-social elements inspired by the ideology of the ruling party are planning to attack Kejriwal and Sisodia. The ruling dispensation is unhappy by the growing popularity of AAP and its leaders in the state. We submit that any such incident, if it happens, will hurt the sentiments of many people in Gujarat and also will be a black spot on the image of the state that has always welcomed its guests. We request you to take necessary steps to ensure that no such event happens during the visit of our leaders (sic),” said Pranav Thakkar, state president, Legal Cell, AAP Gujarat, in his application.
