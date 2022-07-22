Arvind Kejriwal retorts as CR Paatil takes a dig at him on social media

As Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal was in Gujarat Thursday to announce his party’s poll promise to the people of Gujarat, he indulged in a war of words with state BJP president CR Paatil on social media.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Kejriwal announced that the AAP will give 300 units of power free of cost to the people of Gujarat every month, if voted to power.

In an apparent reference to the same, Paatil tweeted a Sanskrit proverb, “Vachanam kim daridrata”, meaning “why should one be poor in using words”.

Responding to the statement, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, “Paatil sahib, it is a guarantee of Kejriwal. We do what we say. People are getting benefited. Why do you oppose the people of Gujarat?”

Ruling BJP has been opposing the practice of giving freebies to people allegedly to garner votes. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to it saying “distributing revdi”.

On Wednesday, Paatil also stated that such politics of distributing freebies can turn Gujarat into Sri Lanka.