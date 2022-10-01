Arvind Kejriwal promises Narmada water in ‘every corner’ of Gujarat’s Kutch

National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday assured the people of Kutch that his party would “bring Narmada waters to every corner” of the district within a year of forming the government in Gujarat after the Assembly polls in December.

Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, also said that the children of ministers are “useless”.

गुजरात का चुनाव इस बार नई उम्मीदों का चुनाव होगा। गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में जनसभा। LIVE https://t.co/EmeXqlYsWW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2022

Speaking at Gandhidham in Kutch, Kejriwal, whose party has been subjected to the "urban Naxal" jibe by the BJP and criticised for fielding "Narmada dam opposer" Medha Patkar as a candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Saturday,

Kejriwal said, “There are many fishermen families in the audience here. You all met me. I have understood your grievances. Your area had to get Narmada water, which you haven’t got. Within one year, we will bring Narmada waters to each corner of Kutch. After the (AAP) government is formed in December, we will also give free electricity by March 1.”

He added, “When we (common persons) approach them (BJP leaders) for employment for our children, they tell us our children are nikkama (useless) and cannot get jobs. They abuse poor families. But the fact is that it is the children of the ministers and MLAs who are nikkama. Yet, they become directors of boards of institutions because of their lineage. They get tickets to contest elections. Why? What are their credentials? Nothing. It is they who are useless and not our children.”

Elucidating examples of children studying in government schools in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, “I have been told that government schools in Kutch are being shut down one by one. I promise you that every village in Kutch will have a government school. In Delhi, several lakh children are going to become engineers by studying at good government schools. They will earn Rs 2-3 lakh per month and change the fortune of their families. This can happen here too. Your children will study and eliminate your poverty when they grow up. Now you have to decide whether you want your children to be abused by those in power for 27 years.”

Kejriwal further added, “I have also been told that there are no government hospitals in Kutch. AAP will open good hospitals in each district and all your medical expenses will be taken care of, like they are taken care of for people in Delhi.”

Stating that an “internal government report” indicating a “big win” for AAP had left the BJP flustered, Kejriwal said, “A government report has come which has said that AAP will form a government in Gujarat with a big majority. It has left them (BJP) flustered and turned them mad. The BJP is resorting to hooliganism to stop AAP. Both parties (BJP and Congress) are having secret meetings. They don’t want AAP to come to power and are joining hands to ensure this. They know that AAP will come and finish their loot. Both parties have begun to abuse me. They call me a ‘kamina’ and ‘thug’. Which thug will talk about giving jobs to your children or give you free medical aid?”

गुजरात की जनता से मेरा वादा- AAP की सरकार बनने पर 1 मार्च से गुजरात में सबके बिजली बिल ज़ीरो आने लगेंगे। pic.twitter.com/57DmlSoG6l — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Mann urged the people of Kutch to vote for AAP to “clean up the muck where the lotus blooms”. Citing that Kejriwal and AAP have decided to “clean up” the politics in India “with a swipe of the broom”, Mann said, “Nearly 69 lakh families will have zero electricity bills in Punjab in the winter billing cycle.”

He added, “We have not set up machines to print notes to give these subsidies but have stopped the leakage of public money through corruption and we are returning that money to you. A bridge that used to be built for Rs 350 crore, is now being constructed for about Rs 100 crore by Kejriwal and the AAP governments. The remaining Rs 150 crore is being used to distribute free medical aid. Is this a revadi (freebie)? If it is, then one must remember, who sold the ‘papad’ of Rs 15 lakh coming into each bank account in India. Did you get it? It was a jumla. The BJP’s jumla factory is currently on, manufacturing new jumlas to entice people.”

Urging the people of Kutch to vote in the upcoming polls with their children’s future in mind, Mann said, “The people of Gujarat and Punjab have close links, especially in Kutch. It is the Kandla port that is used for the majority of trade in Punjab. We want the best for you. When you go into the voting booth in December, don’t think it is just a button that you need to press. Just think of it as the button for your children’s future and do what you think is right. The British enslaved us for 200 years together. The BJP enslaves people in installments of five years but AAP can bring about a change with a swipe of the broom and clean the system.”