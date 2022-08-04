Around 9,000 panchayat talatis on indefinite strike

August 4, 2022 12:37:17 am
Seeking fulfilment of their pending demands with the state government, around 9,000 talati-cum-mantri (clerks) of Panchayat department in Gujarat have been on an indefinite strike since August 2.
According to sources, the talatis have been making several demands related to their service and salary with the state government but they were not met and hence launched the strike.
Some of their demands include continuing service of those employed before 2004-’05, cancellation of a departmental examination for getting promotion and equal pay for the panchayat talati and revenue talati.
President of Gujarat State Talati-Mantri Mahamandal Pankaj Modi said, “We had given a memorandum to the government on September 7, 2021, when we were given an assurance of resolution. However, after so many months, they are still not addressed and therefore we launched an indefinite strike.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Except for the work related to hoisting the tricolour on government buildings as part of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and other possible emergency work related to any disaster, the talatis have resolved to not do any other work.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Mahendrabhai, who promoted book reading, passes away at 99
Bombay HC seeks state’s response on plea challenging Shinde govt move to stay MVA orders
Youth held with ball python in Surat
Govt nod to stronger climate targets for 2030
House panel criticises govt for absence of ‘clear-cut’ policy on Indian diaspora
Rajya Sabha passes anti-doping Bill
Saurav Ghosal beats best friend, wins historic bronze
160 packets of suspected narcotic drugs discovered from coastline of Gir Somnath
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat
BMC tenders invite mixed reactions, some call it necessity, others question need
First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected
Overburdened CM struggles with standstill government