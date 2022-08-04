Around 9,000 panchayat talatis on indefinite strike

Seeking fulfilment of their pending demands with the state government, around 9,000 talati-cum-mantri (clerks) of Panchayat department in Gujarat have been on an indefinite strike since August 2.

According to sources, the talatis have been making several demands related to their service and salary with the state government but they were not met and hence launched the strike.

Some of their demands include continuing service of those employed before 2004-’05, cancellation of a departmental examination for getting promotion and equal pay for the panchayat talati and revenue talati.

President of Gujarat State Talati-Mantri Mahamandal Pankaj Modi said, “We had given a memorandum to the government on September 7, 2021, when we were given an assurance of resolution. However, after so many months, they are still not addressed and therefore we launched an indefinite strike.”

Except for the work related to hoisting the tricolour on government buildings as part of Har Ghar Tiranga initiative and other possible emergency work related to any disaster, the talatis have resolved to not do any other work.