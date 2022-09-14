scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Army veteran’s death: Ex-servicemen demand Rs 1 cr compensation for kin

Kanjibhai Mothaliya was part of of ex- servicemen who had started protest on Tuesday morning near Chiloda road. 

The postmortem report confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. (Representational)

A day after 72-year-old Army veteran Kanjibhai Mothaliya died during a protest in Gandhinagar, the protesting ex-servicemen demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the deceased and government job for one of his family members. Meanwhile, the postmortem report confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Mothaliya was part of of ex- servicemen who had started protest on Tuesday morning near Chiloda road.  The protestors alleged that Mothaliya, who belonged to Sabarkantha, died during the clash between the police and the protestors on Tuesday afternoon.

The ex-servicemen have also demanded action against the “policeman responsible for the death”.

Superintendent of Police Gandhinagar district, Tarun Kumar Duggal told  The Indian Express Wednesday, “Mothaliya died due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon after he was feeling uneasy during the protest. This is confirmed by Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. On Tuesday, post -lunch, Mothalia felt uneasy, and was taken to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital by 108 emergency ambulance.”

On Wednesday, the ex-serviceman continue to hold their protest outside the old secretariat building demanding justice for the deceased.

President of the Ex-Army Association Jitendra Nimavat said, “I am fasting unto death for the demands of our rights and the death of Kanjibhai Mothaliya. We have been protesting since yesterday. We demand Rs 1 crore of financial support for the family of Mothaliya, a government job to one of his family members, and a memorial to be built in Gandhinagar for his martyrdom. We want the Gujarat government to identify the policeman who is responsible for the death of Mothaliya, and expel him from the service”.

According to Duggal, Mothaliya is the elder brother of IGP Border Range, Bhuj, JR Mothaliya. And his son, Raju Mothaliya,  works as a driver with Gandhinagar police.

“The body of the deceased ex-army veteran was given to the family for the last rites on Tuesdat at 10:45 pm,” added Duggal.

According to Nimavat, the ex-servicemen were on protest in Gandhinagar with a list of 14 demands which included jobs to the kin of the soldiers who died in service; a memorial in every district of Gujarat for the soldiers who have died; implementation of 10% quota reservation after the service  and those ex-servicemen who do not get jobs should get land, or a plot for residence for them in the city, and so on.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 11:32:46 pm
