Arbuda Sena protests against Chaudhary’s arrest outside Gaurav Yatra venue, 10 detained

The Banaskantha district police Sunday detained 10 members of Arbuda Sena, a social organisation of the Chaudhary community in North Gujarat, outside the venue of a public meeting that was addressed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as part of BJP’s Gujarat Gaurav Yatra in Vadgam for protesting against the alleged victimisation of their leader and former state home minister Vipul Chaudhary.

Soon after the CM’s speech, some members of the Arbuda Sena shouted slogans outside the venue while seeking justice for the former minister who is in jail in connection with a case of corruption. The police immediately got into action and detained 10 protestors.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Vadgam police inspector L G Desai said the incident happened after the CM concluded his speech and left the venue. “There were some members of Arbuda Sena who shouted slogans in support of Vipul Chaudhary. So, we detained them.”

Banaskantha district executive member of Arbuda Sena Jasubhai Chaudhary said, “Our leader Vipul Chaudhary has been falsely arrested and has been politically victimised by the BJP government. Since the Chief Minister was coming to our district, our workers wanted to make a peaceful representation to him.

However, the police ousted our members from the venue. So, our members shouted slogans.”

He warned that the BJP will face the consequences of its actions in the upcoming assembly elections. The Chaudhary community wields political influence in Banaskantha, which is known for its animal husbandry and potato farms.

Gujarat Gaurav Yatra

The Gujarat BJP has launched five legs of the Gaurav Yatra in different parts of the state. The first leg of the yatra is on between Becharaji in Mehsana to Mata no Madhh in Kutch district. The yatra passed through Banaskantha Sunday when CM Patel joined and addressed three public meetings in Vadgam, Palanpur and Deesa. The Chief Minister addressed the first public meeting near the temple of Goddess Brahmani Mata in Vadgam.

Advertisement

In his speeches, the CM stated how the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who initiated the politics of development. He also stated how under Modi’s leadership benefits of each government scheme were reaching every eligible beneficiary and achieving a saturation point. The CM mentioned how the country fought the Covid-19 pandemic with the PM providing free vaccination and free ration to all the needy.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

He was also accompanied by Union minister Sanjeev Balyan and local leaders such as Shankar Chaudhary and Alpesh Thakor.