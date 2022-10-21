Arbuda Sena members detained in Banaskantha

The Banaskantha district police Thursday detained around 50-60 members of Arbuda Sena, a social group of the Chaudhary community, after they tried to protest and submit a memorandum to the authorities seeking release of state’s former home minister Vipul Chaudhary.

Arbuda Sena has been protesting for a while now seeking the release of Chaudhary who is in jail in connection with a case of corruption during his tenure as Dudhsagar Dairy chairman.

Jasubhai Chaudhary, a member of Arbuda Sena and one among those detained, said nearly 50-60 of them were detained in different parts of Banaskantha such as Palanpur, Chhapi, Dhanera and Vadgam, while they were trying to go and submit their memorandum to state authorities seeking Chaudhary’s release. Banaskantha SP Akshayraj Makwana said the members were detained as they were trying to protest without permission.