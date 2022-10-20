scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Arbuda Sena members detained in Banaskantha

Arbuda Sena has been protesting for a while now seeking the release of Chaudhary who is in jail in connection with a case of corruption during his tenure as Dudhsagar Dairy chairman.

Banaskantha district, Arbuda Sena members detained, Arbuda Sena, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBanaskantha SP Akshayraj Makwana said the members were detained as they were trying to protest without permission.

The Banaskantha district police Thursday detained around 50-60 members of Arbuda Sena, a social group of the Chaudhary community, after they tried to protest and submit a memorandum to the authorities seeking release of state’s former home minister Vipul Chaudhary.

Arbuda Sena has been protesting for a while now seeking the release of Chaudhary who is in jail in connection with a case of corruption during his tenure as Dudhsagar Dairy chairman.

Jasubhai Chaudhary, a member of Arbuda Sena and one of the persons who was detained, said that around 50-60 of them were detained in different parts of Banaskantha such as Palanpur, Chhapi, Dhanera and Vadgam, while they were trying to go and submit their memorandum to state authorities seeking Chaudhary’s release. Banaskantha SP Akshayraj Makwana said the members were detained as they were trying to protest without permission.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:18:51 pm
Next Story

Cong makes fun of tribal culture, says Modi in Tapi

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement