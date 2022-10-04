scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

‘Anti-party activities’: BJP suspends Kishansinh Solanki

Sharing a selfie with Mann, Solanki’s post said, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”. Solanki said he should have been heard first before suspension.

The photo shared by Solanki on Facebook. (ANI)

The state unit of the BJP Monday suspended Kishansinh Solanki, former media cell member from Ahmedabad, for six years for “anti-party activities”. The development came hours after he shared a picture with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media.

The Gujarat BJP issued a statement about the immediate suspension stating, “Under the instruction of party president C R Paatil, Kishansinh Solanki of Ahmedabad district has been suspended from the party with immediate effect for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 03:46:50 am
