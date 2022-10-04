‘Anti-party activities’: BJP suspends Kishansinh Solanki

The state unit of the BJP Monday suspended Kishansinh Solanki, former media cell member from Ahmedabad, for six years for “anti-party activities”. The development came hours after he shared a picture with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on social media.

The Gujarat BJP issued a statement about the immediate suspension stating, “Under the instruction of party president C R Paatil, Kishansinh Solanki of Ahmedabad district has been suspended from the party with immediate effect for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.”

Sharing a selfie with Mann, Solanki’s post said, “Thanks for birthday wishes @BhagwantMann ji @CMOPb”. Solanki said he should have been heard first before suspension.