Avail Annapurna scheme, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel urges real estate developers

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday asked real estate developers to avail of the Annapurna Yojana, a scheme where the state government is providing meals at Rs 5 to construction workers, at major project sites.

“If you have a big site where workers work in big numbers, we will support you. You take advantage of that scheme. We have very good food for labourers. And we take care that its quality does not go down,” CM Patel said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the 17th property show organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India in Ahmedabad’s Thaltej area.

The CM said that under Annapurna Yojana, the state government is currently providing meals to labourers at kadia naka, places where the labourers assemble in search of work.

In an indirect reference to a state government scheme to regularise unauthorised constructions in urban areas, the chief minister said that no one should develop buildings without Building Use permission. He asked builders to take advantage of the scheme, indicating that it could be the last such scheme.

Industry and Labour and Employment Minister Balwantsinh Rajput and Minister of State for Industry Jagdish Vishwakarma also attended the event.