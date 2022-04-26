Angry over 2017 ticket, ‘lack of vision’, former Congress stalwarts jump ship

Former Congress MLA Manibhai Vaghela joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state president C R Patil in Vadgam in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. With state elections due later this year, the 68-year-old leader’s shift to the BJP holds significance, especially for the electoral battle in Vadgam constituency, a Congress bastion.

The development has also come at a time when sitting Independent MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani was arrested for a tweet by Assam police. After being released on bail on Monday, Mevani was held again for another case in the state. Mevani has pledged support to the Congress and is likely to fight the Assembly elections from the Vadgam constituency on the Congress’s symbol.

Vaghela, who was elected from the Vadgam constituency as a Congress candidate in 2012, had to change his constituency to Idar after Congress decided to support Mevani from the seat in 2017 polls.

At the time, Mevani had emerged as a Dalit youth leader following protests over the Una flogging incident. Eventually, Vaghela lost the polls and Mevani’s victory was largely credited to the fact that the Congress did not put up a candidate in Vadgam.

Vaghela, a farmer and industrialist from neighbouring Sabarkantha district, had resigned from the Congress party in December last year. The veteran was among the party’s senior-most leaders in the state and has been with the Congress since the beginning of his political career.

In his resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, Vaghela listed denial of party ticket from Vadgam constituency in 2017 assembly elections among his grievances.

He also mentioned that despite his loyalty to the party during Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha election in 2017, when around 15 party MLAs resigned, he was denied the party ticket from Vadgam constituency.

“Whether I get a ticket or not, I will leave no stone unturned to defeat Mevani wherever he fights election from,” he told The Indian Express.

Earlier this month, Vaghela had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Sources in the BJP say that Vaghela’s induction is part of the party’s strategy to increase influence on seats where it is weak, and has been losing polls for long.

“Our party has been focussing on seats which are traditional Congress bastions. Vaghela’s induction in the BJP can be seen from that perspective. Another example is the induction of Dinesh Sharma, former Congress Leader of Opposition in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, who has a strong base in Bapunagar area. We lost the Bapunagar seat in the last elections,” said a BJP leader.

“Similarly, our party has been planning for Banaskantha district where BJP could only win two out of the nine seats in 2017. Vadgam is a Congress bastion and we do not have any strong candidate for the seat. Vaghela is a former MLA from the seat who has a strong base there; so, if he fights from there on a BJP ticket, the party stands a fair chance of winning the seat,” the leader added.

Said another political observer from Banaskantha, “If the BJP fields Vaghela from Vadgam then it stands a good chance of winning the seat against Mevani. Vaghela is an industrialist and former MLA and has a strong base here among all the communities. Apart from that, Mevani might have been a known voice in raising popular national issues. But, a number of ground level issues of Vadgam constituency have remained unresolved. And that could go against Mevani in upcoming elections.”

“Also, Vadgam is a Congress bastion with a substantial number of Muslim voters. If the AIMIM fields a candidate from Vadgam and the Muslim votes are divided, the BJP will gain from it,” he added.

But while Vaghela’s induction can help the BJP in Vadgam, pointed out another expert, “Mevani’s arrest can create public sympathy for him and it may work in his favour.”