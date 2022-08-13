scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Amrut Mahotsav: Gujarat to flag off 75 pilgrim buses from Surat to Somnath tomorrow

4,000 senior citizens will embark on a religious pilgrimage in Gujarat under the newly-amended state government's Gujarat Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 13, 2022 6:01:16 pm
The beneficiaries belong to Purnesh Modi’s assembly segment of Surat West. (Photo: Twitter)

Under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Gujarat minister for Religious Pilgrimage and Road Transport Purnesh Modi will flag off 75 buses Sunday carrying 4,000 senior citizens for a religious pilgrimage from Surat to Somnath and other religious places in the state, under the newly-amended state government’s Gujarat Shravan Tirth Darshan Yojana.

The beneficiaries belong to Purnesh Modi’s assembly segment of Surat West. Giving details about the scheme, Modi said, “The scheme is basically meant for senior citizens above 60 years old. Earlier, 89,000 people benefited under the scheme. The state government had made certain changes and put forward a newly amended scheme in 2022. The first batch will leave Surat on Sunday morning. Over 4,000 senior citizens are the first beneficiaries of the newly-amended scheme.”

In the earlier scheme, the duration of the trip was stipulated to 60 hours, and now it has been increased to 72 hours and the minimum number of passengers has been increased to 27 people. As per the new scheme, a couple would not lose eligibility if one of the partners is below 60 years old. Earlier, 50 per cent bus fare was met by the government and it has been raised to 75 per cent. In the new scheme the minimum number of passengers should be 27 with an additional Rs 100 given to a passenger per day for their daily food, Modi said.

Also in Gujarat |Hooch tragedy: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of four directors, one employee of Amos Enterprise

Sources said that the tourists will reach Somnath in the evening where they will make a night halt at the accommodation provided to them. On the next day (August 15), they will participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony on the Somnath temple campus and will stay there for a whole day. The next day the bus will reach Surat in the evening. Arrangements are made in such a way that the passengers will also visit Khodaldham temple in Rajkot, Chamunda Mata temple in Chotila and Swaminarayan temple in Gondal.

Modi said, “I appeal to the people across the state to take benefit of the pilgrimage scheme of the state government. We have also made provision that if one of the couple is 60 years old and his partner is below 60 years old they are also entitled to the scheme. They have to make a group of at least 27 people and file forms online to avail the benefit.”

On whether Surat city would get another RTO office, Modi said, “People staying in far-flung areas around 25 to 30 kilometres like Kamrej find it difficult to visit the RTO office for getting their licence. We have made provision for another RTO office in Surat and work on it is in progress. Even in other metro cities, if people face such problems of travelling longer distances, we will make provision to open another RTO office.”

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 06:01:16 pm

