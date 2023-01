Union Minister of Home and Cooperation and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah will be in Gujarat on the occasion of Uttarayan Saturday.

According to a tweet from Gujarat BJP, Shah is scheduled to celebrate the kite festival along with his supporters and party workers in Vejalpur and Gota of Ahmedabad city and Kalol of Gandhinagar district.

Shah will also offer prayers at the temples of Lord Jagannath in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad.