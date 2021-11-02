Amit Shah inaugurates elevated corridor in Ahmedabad

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an elevated corridor built between Gota Flyover and Sola-Science City Flyover in Gandhinagar Monday. The corridor measuring 2.36 kms was developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

The flyover is among the 13 planned on the 44-km stretch of the national highway from Sarkhej in Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar city and Chiloda to ease the traffic on one of the busiest roads passing through Ahmedabad city. It falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shah. So far, the government has built eight flyovers on the stretch, while the remaining five are under construction.

In June, a flyover between the Thaltej underpass and the Sola Railway bridge was inaugurated. With the inauguration of the latest flyover, the entire stretch of 4.18 km will be functional for traffic. It is expected to ease the traffic at four busy junctions on the highway – Sola Bhagwat, Kargil Petrol Pump, Janata Nagar and Zydus Hospital.

The 4.18-km-long flyover will be beneficial to visitors to Gujarat High Court and Sola Civil Hospital, an official release stated. It added the government has planned a six-laning of the 44-km stretch of Sarkhej-Gandhinagar-Chiloda at a cost of Rs 913 crore. The 13 flyovers are part of the same plan.

Following the inauguration, Shah visited temples of the Swaminarayan sect at Kundaldham and Salangpur in Botad, located within a distance of around 6 kms. He also visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple nearby.

During his first visit to Kundaldham, the Union Home Minister attended the opening ceremony of Shree Swami-narayan Satsang Shivir, the 30th nine-day Chintan Shivir of satsangis across the globe. Shah and Gyanjeevandasji, the temple head priest, also felicitated popular Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, Gujarat folklorist Joravarsinh Jadav, and social workers from the district. The temple also made a donation of Rs 11 lakh to the PM CARES Fund during the event.

Later, Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonalben Shah, visited the Kashtbhanjan Hanuman and Swaminarayan temples in Salangpur. “He is a firm believer of Salangpur Hanumanji, as one can notice the temple pictures at his office and home,” said Viveksagar Swamiji, the temple administrator. The Union minister also performed a puja at the temple.

After visiting the Kashtbhanjan Hanuman temple, the Union Home Minister paid respects to Pramukh Swami Maharaj at the Smruti Mandir in the nearby BAPS Temple in Sarangpur, before proceeding to pray at the main temple.