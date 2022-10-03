Amit Shah holds meetings at BJP’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday held a series of meetings with office-bearers at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party president C R Paati, and Gujarat BJP co-incharge Sudhir Gupta.

“He (Shah) is the senior-most leader of our party after Narend-rabhai (Narendra Modi). So, obviously he will bear a lot of responsibilities for the elections. Today’s meetings were part of the preparations,” said an office-bearer.