scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Amit Shah holds meetings at BJP’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party president C R Paati, and Gujarat BJP co-incharge Sudhir Gupta.

Amit Shah, Amit Shah meet, Amit Shah meet gujarat, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsUnion Minister Amit Shah.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday held a series of meetings with office-bearers at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, party president C R Paati, and Gujarat BJP co-incharge Sudhir Gupta.

“He (Shah) is the senior-most leader of our party after Narend-rabhai (Narendra Modi). So, obviously he will bear a lot of responsibilities for the elections. Today’s meetings were part of the preparations,” said an office-bearer.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 03:41:30 am
Next Story

Travelator at Jacob Circle to help improve monorail link with Metro, Railway station

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement