Gujarat: Amit Shah to arrive today on 3-day visit

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Ahmedabad Thursday night for a three-day visit to the state during which he is scheduled to attend the annual Rath Yatra in the city. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone or dedicate a host of developmental projects in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Amit Shah will attend Mangala Arati of the annual Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath at Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad Friday early morning.

Later, he will attend a ground-breaking ceremony of a private 750-bed hospital at Saij village near Kalol in Gandhinagar district.

Subsequently, Shah will visit the temple of Goddess Vardaini at Rupal village in Gandhinagar district. From the temple premise, he will lay foundation stones for the beautification of a lake in Rupal village.

The temple trust has also decided to perform the Rajat Tula ritual of Shah in which he will be weighed against silver. He will be donating the silver collected through his Rajat Tula for the developmental works of the temple.

Notably, the Central government had recently selected the temple of Goddess Vardaini under its PRASAD Scheme (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive).

After Rupal village, Shah will go to the nearby Vasan village to lay the foundation stone for a village lake beautification project.

On the same day, Shah will dedicate a Sakhi One Stop Centre at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. After that, he will inaugurate an overbridge at Navapura village in Sanand tehsil of Ahmedabad district.

On Friday evening, Shah is scheduled to attend a public meeting in Modasar village of Sanand assembly constituency in which benefits of various government schemes are likely to be distributed among the beneficiaries. In Modasar, too, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the beautification of a lake in the village.

On Saturday, Shah will attend a tree plantation programme near Science City in Ahmedabad. Later, he will attend a programme at Chandlodiya railway station where a new railway reservation centre has been set up.