Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Amit Shah concludes Gujarat tour with Saurashtra visit

Also present during all of Shah's four visits were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party president C R Paatil.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah concluded his tour of all four zones of Gujarat on Tuesday after holding meetings with senior party leaders of Saurashtra zone in Veraval of Gir Somnath district. Also present during all of Shah’s four visits were Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party president C R Paatil.

Shah’s fourth meeting was held at the Veraval APMC in which, like in the other three regions, he held meetings to draw a road map for the party’s strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shah has started holding such meetings since Saturday. First, he toured the South Gujarat region followed by Central Gujarat and then North Gujarat. Sources said that ahead of the elections, Shah has taken charge of the party’s electoral strategy with an aim to bring the party retain power in Gujarat. During these meetings, Shah is believed to have taken stock of allocation of party tickets with the only criteria being winnability of the candidate.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year Wednesday, Shah is also scheduled to meet party workers and well-wishers at his residence in the Thaltej area.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 11:33:26 pm
