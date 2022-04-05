All schools, hospitals in municipality areas are fire safety compliant: Govt

The state government through the Advocate General Kamal Trivedi submitted before the Gujarat High Court on Monday that all schools and hospitals in municipality areas of the state have been made fire safety compliant. Municipal corporation areas — eight in Gujarat — however remain to ensure fire safety compliance in all its schools and hospital buildings.

The submission came while the court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Gujarat HC advocate and party-in-person Amit Panchal, seeking fire and building safety measures’ implementation across all buildings of Gujarat.

Trivedi submitted before the court, “Whatever hospitals were not ready to fall in line (with respect to fire safety), we have closed down…As on today there is not a single hospital or school (in municipality areas) which is not working within the permissible parameters.”

On fire safety compliance by highrises the Advocate general said,“So far as high rise buildings are concerned…there are many buildings in nagarpalika (municipality) areas which have come up without BU (building use) permissions at all. They are capable of being granted (BU permissions)…we have carried out the survey (of such buildings), survey is about to be over in a few days…”

“Accordingly we will try to see that the buildings which are not in a position to be (BU) compliant, are to be sealed but which are capable of being compliant, we will try to see that we motivate them (to be BU permit-compliant)…” he added.

For Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC), as per an affidavit of March 3, there are 99 schools of which 98 have fire safety certificates (fire NOC) and one government school, which is not fire safety compliant, has had two of its floors — first and second — sealed.

The affidavit also states that in JMC’s jurisdiction, out of 112 hospitals, 111 have fire NOC, and one hospital, a government mental hospital, does not have fire NOC but had already undertaken steps to ensure fire safety compliance and as on date, it would have probably met the fire safety compliance standards.

It was submitted by advocate HS Munshaw on behalf of JMC, that in all there are 20 high rise buildings in Jamnagar city limits of which 18 have valid BU permits.

One of the buildings without BU permit, has a valid fire NOC but now falls under GIDC limits and municipal corporation has no role in ensuring BU permit compliance, submitted Munshaw, while adding that JMC has communicated to the regional manager of GIDC to take appropriate action in this regard.

The court noted that building development permission was granted decades back by the JMC and recorded that in the interim period when the building was under JMC jurisdiction, “JMC seems to have gone into deep sleep in not taking action.”

The bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri recorded in its order that it reserves liberty to the “appropriate government to initiate appropriate proceedings against the erring officials” for not having taken steps earlier.

With respect to Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), all but one the hospitals in its jurisdiction — ESIC hospital, which does not have a complete fire extinguisher system in place — have valid fire NOCs.

Of the 687 schools in VMC, 685 schools have valid fire NOCs. The two schools, which have fire safety systems in place but fire NOCs were not issued as they were situated in old buildings and roads leading to the school premises measure three metres.

To this, the court suggested that the schools shift to other buildings since if any mishap concerning the students in these schools were to occur, “would not only be disastrous” but it would be a harrowing job for fire authorities to take any reasonable steps.

Of the 737 high rise buildings in VMC jurisdiction, 725 buildings have fire NOC while 11 do not have valid ones and four have taken steps to install fire safety measures after being sealed.

For the remaining seven buildings, notices were issued by VMC and further steps to connect water and electricity supply in the event of non-compliance.

With respect to Rajkot Municipal Corporation,1021 high rise buildings with all issued fire . Of the 416 hospitals, 414 have valid fire NOCs and with respect to the two hospitals, compliance is underway.