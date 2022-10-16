Gujarat polls: AIMIM declares candidates from Bapunagar, Limbayat

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday announced two candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections on the constituencies of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Limbayat in Surat.

The party declared Shahnawaz Khan Pathan (Sibu Bhai) as candidate from Bapunagar and Abdul Basir Shaikh from Limbayat.

Delighted to announce two AIMIM candidates for #GujaratAssemblyElections: (1) 49-Bapunagar – Shahnawazkhan pathan (Sibu Bhai) (2) 163-Limbayat – Abdul Basir shaikh Inshallah, AIMIM will provide a strong independent political voice to the people of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/awePVRxJyH — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 16, 2022

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi declared the two names on Twitter. Earlier, the AIMIM had announced candidates on three constituencies of Danilimda, Jamalpur and Surat (East).

Subscriber Only Stories View All

Out of the five seats that AIMIM has nominated its candidates on, three are currently held by Congress and two by the BJP.

Danilimda, Jamalpur and Bapunagar are with Congress and Limbayat and Surat (East) are with the BJP.