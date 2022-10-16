scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Gujarat polls: AIMIM declares candidates from Bapunagar, Limbayat

The party declared Shahnawaz Khan Pathan (Sibu Bhai) as candidate from Bapunagar and Abdul Basir Shaikh from Limbayat.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi declared the two names on Twitter. (File)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday announced two candidates for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections on the constituencies of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad and Limbayat in Surat.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi declared the two names on Twitter. Earlier, the AIMIM had announced candidates on three constituencies of Danilimda, Jamalpur and Surat (East).

Out of the five seats that AIMIM has nominated its candidates on, three are currently held by Congress and two by the BJP.
Danilimda, Jamalpur and Bapunagar are with Congress and Limbayat and Surat (East) are with the BJP.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 09:03:41 pm
