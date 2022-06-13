Ahmedabad: 10 booked in Jamalpur for protesting against Nupur Sharma

Days after protests were observed in parts of walled city Ahmedabad over derogatory remarks made against the Prophet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, 10 persons have been booked by the police in Jamalpur for unlawful assembly.

According to police, an FIR under IPC sections 144 for unlawful assembly and 188 for disobedience to order given by a public servant has been filed against 10 residents of Jamalpur area of walled city for staging a protest against Sharma on Friday last week.

Last Friday saw several groups of residents stage a protest in Jamalpur, Kalupur, Khadia, Shahpur, Mirzapur, and other areas of the old city against Sharma.

Shops and markets were also shut by the local residents at Teen Darwaza, Kalupur, and Relief Road as a mark of protest.

According to police, the FIR was lodged on Sunday after the protestors were identified using video footage. Police have booked them for staging a protest without permission.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sushil Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 3), Ahmedabad said, “The accused were identified from the videos and booked under unlawful assembly and disobedience. Other accused who were part of the protests are also being identified. No arrests have been made yet.”

Meanwhile, the city police on Sunday detained 48 persons in Juhapura locality in Vejalpur of Ahmedabad and resisted them from taking out a protest rally against Sharma.

According to police, a group of persons had tried to take out a rally from Sankalitnagar in Juhapura without police permission.

Meanwhile, the cyber crime cell of Ahmedabad Police on Sunday also arrested a 36-year-old man Irshad Ansari, a resident of Rakhial in Ahmedabad, under sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act, for allegedly uploading multiple instigating posts on social media, urging people to protest against Sharma.