Agnipath a historic scheme: BJP Gujarat Youth Wing president Prashant Korat

Prashant Korat, Youth Wing President of Gujarat BJP, Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Agnipath Scheme, which provides youths above 17.5 years of age to serve the armed forces as soldiers for four years.

The scheme will give a chance to India’s youth to serve the nation while also keeping them fit, Korat said.

Korat was addressing a press conference in this regard in which he called the government’s decision to launch the scheme “historic”. He added it would create new employment opportunities for the youths.

In reply to a question, Korat said adequate measures have been taken by the government to ensure the recruitment process under the scheme was done in a transparent manner.

Korat said the Youth Wing will organise blood donation camps at more than 500 tehsils in the state with a target to collect more than 51,000 bottles of blood to mark the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mukherjee.