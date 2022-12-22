After first Cabinet meeting, Govt decides to develop Dwarka Corridor

The Gujarat government has resolved to develop Dwarka Corridor in Devbhumi Dwarka district and plans to start work on its first phase by next Janmashtami in September 2023, said spokesperson of Gujarat government and senior minister Rushikesh Patel.

The minister was briefing media about the first Cabinet meeting of the second Bhupendra Patel government.

The state government has also formed a high level committee of senior secretaries headed by Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar for the implementation and finalization of the corridor project, Rushikesh Patel added.

“Dwarka is a big spiritual centre not only of Western India, but entire country… It has a special importance in Gujarat. The state government has resolved to construct Devbhumi Dwarka Corridor.”

Giving further details of the project, the minister said that it will have world’s biggest idol of Lord Krishna, 3D immersive service, Shrimad Bhagwad Gita Experience Zone, and a viewing gallery on the extinct Dwarka Nagari.

“Work on the project has begun with an aim to launch its Bhoomi Pujan by upcoming Janmashtami in September 2023,”said Patel.

The committee headed by the chief secretary will assess the progress of the project periodically and place a status report before the state cabinet, Patel said.

Advertisement

Patel added that BJP has prepared a blue print of Gujarat’s development in next five years and work on its roadmap started today.

Patel said that planning has been done to ensure that all the promises that BJP made in its election manifesto get fulfilled in the tenure of five years.

According to Patel, the promise of doubling the amount of benefits under Pradhanmantri Jan Arogya Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will be fulfilled as instructions have been given to the officials to work on its implementation expeditiously.

Advertisement

Similarly, he added, instructions have been given to implement the Mukhyamantri Free Diagnostic Yojana at the earliest.

Patel said that the Gujarat government is also planning to introduce a Family Card through which a family can get benefits of all the government schemes.

In education, the government has started work to include Bhagwad Gita into the syllabus of school education.

Patel said that the syllabus of Bhagwad Gita is almost completed and will be included in school education at the earliest.

Patel said that all the ministers will be available at their respective offices on Monday and Tuesday every week.

Advertisement

On Monday, the ministers will be available to meet public from 10.30 am onwards. On Tuesday, he added, the ministers will be available to the MLAs and MPs to hear their representations along with people of their constituencies.

The spokesperson of the government also said that in next 100 days, the government will pay Rs 417 crore to farmers towards interest free crop credit.