Advisory issued on hoisting tricolour

August 12, 2022 2:27:22 am
As the central government has announced Har Ghar Tiranga campaign between August 13 and 15, the Gujarat government Thursday issued a statement highlighting the points to be taken care of while hoisting the tricolour at home and offices under the campaign.
The official statement said that hoisting/use/exhibition of the tricolour is governed by the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 and Flag Code of India, 2002.
As per the amended Flag Code, hand-made or machine made tricolour of polyster, cotton, wool, silk and khadi can be hoisted, the release stated.
It added that a citizen can hoist the tricolour during day and night.
Subscriber Only Stories
The statement further said that the national flag must be rectangle in shape and of any size, but its length and height must be in the ratio of 3:2.
Whenever the national flag is exhibited then it has to be hoisted clearly at a respectable place. A damaged flag cannot be hoisted. Also, the national flag must not be hoisted with any other flag on the same masthead. As per the flag code, except for the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Governor, the national flag cannot be hoisted by anyone on a vehicle.
No other flag or its cloth can be put besides or higher than the national flag.
