scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

ABVP demands cancellation of comedian Vir Das show in Vadodara

ABVP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated student wing, submitted a memorandum to the Resident Additional Collector on Monday, contending that Das has been "publicly insulting India" as well as making "distasteful jokes about women" and should not be allowed to perform in Vadodara.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
June 13, 2022 8:20:01 pm
Vir Das (File photo)

Vadodara unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday, seeking cancellation of comedian Vir Das’ stand-up show in Vadodara, which is scheduled to be held at Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Akota on June 17.

ABVP has cited Das’ constant “disrespect of India” as a reason for their demand to suspend the upcoming show titled ‘Wanted’, which has already opened for online ticket bookings.

ABVP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated student wing, submitted a memorandum to the Resident Additional Collector on Monday, contending that Das has been “publicly insulting India” as well as making “distasteful jokes about women” and should not be allowed to perform in Vadodara.

“Comedian Vir Das, despite being an Indian, has missed no opportunity to badmouth India and make cheap jokes about women in the name of comedy. At a time when India is turning into a world leader, he has been deliberately insulting the country as part of a plan… Vadodara is a city of art and a temple for education so such a show should not be permitted here,” said ABVP leader Vraj Bhatt.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
More Premium Stories >>

Officials said that it was “not in the hands” of the district administration to call off a private event but the ABVP’s representation has been accepted. Das is also due to perform in Ahmedabad, Surat among other cities of Gujarat during this tour.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement