ABVP demands cancellation of comedian Vir Das show in Vadodara

Vadodara unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted a memorandum to the District Collector on Monday, seeking cancellation of comedian Vir Das’ stand-up show in Vadodara, which is scheduled to be held at Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Akota on June 17.

ABVP has cited Das’ constant “disrespect of India” as a reason for their demand to suspend the upcoming show titled ‘Wanted’, which has already opened for online ticket bookings.

ABVP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated student wing, submitted a memorandum to the Resident Additional Collector on Monday, contending that Das has been “publicly insulting India” as well as making “distasteful jokes about women” and should not be allowed to perform in Vadodara.

“Comedian Vir Das, despite being an Indian, has missed no opportunity to badmouth India and make cheap jokes about women in the name of comedy. At a time when India is turning into a world leader, he has been deliberately insulting the country as part of a plan… Vadodara is a city of art and a temple for education so such a show should not be permitted here,” said ABVP leader Vraj Bhatt.

Officials said that it was “not in the hands” of the district administration to call off a private event but the ABVP’s representation has been accepted. Das is also due to perform in Ahmedabad, Surat among other cities of Gujarat during this tour.