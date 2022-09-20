scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

AAP will implement Old Pension Scheme if elected in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued an order considering the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the AAP-ruled state.

KejriwalKejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections. (file)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to implement the old pension scheme for government employees in Gujarat like Punjab if his party is voted to power in elections, due in December this year.

“Government employees in Gujarat have taken to the streets in large numbers. Their main demand is the implementation of the old pension scheme. I guarantee them that when AAP forms a government, we will implement the OPS in Gujarat,” Kejriwal told reporters.

Kejriwal is in Vadodara to address a town hall meeting as part of the campaign to reach out to various sections of society ahead of the elections.

“Like Punjab, we will implement OPS in Gujarat,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal asked the protesting employees of the state government to continue their struggle.

“If this (BJP) government does it (implement the OPS), then fine. If not, then we will implement it when the incumbent government changes after two months,” he said.

Kejriwal said state employees play a big role in electing or defeating a government.
He urged them to promote AAP and work to dethrone the BJP government, which has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:59:44 pm
