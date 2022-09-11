scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Gujarat for 3-day tour

Kejriwal hits out at the BJP government over drugs entering Gujarat in large quantities through a port and being smuggled to Punjab and other parts of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with students as part of AAP’s ‘Make India No 1’ campaign, in Hisar. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, on a three-day tour of Gujarat.

During his stay in the state, Kejriwal is scheduled to hold four townhall events with different vocational groups in Ahmedabad.

As per an AAP release, Kejriwal will hold three town hall events with auto drivers, businessmen and advocates, on Monday. He will also do a townhall event with sanitation workers on Tuesday.

He is also expected to announce an important ‘guarantee’ for the people of Gujarat during his stay ahead of assembly elections.

After landing at Ahmedabad airport, Kejriwal hit out at the ruling BJP government over drugs entering Gujarat in large quantities through a port and being smuggled to Punjab and other parts of the country.

He questioned the “failure” of the administration to stop the transport of drugs and said the people suspect that the administration at the top is complicit.

“Several incidents in the recent past show that large quantities of drugs are entering through a Gujarat port. From here, the drugs go to Punjab and other parts of the country. Why is this happening? Apparently, somewhere the administration is involved at the top,” Kejriwal told reporters when asked about the incidents of seizure of drugs in Gujarat.

He didn’t take the name of any particular port.

“From Gujarat, these drugs spread across the country. Youth from across the country are consuming them. The youth of Gujarat consume them. Drugs also go to Punjab and other parts of the country. This should stop. People are very angry why this is not being stopped,” Kejriwal told reporters at Ahmedabad airport.

Earlier, the BJP government had drawn flak over the seizure of drugs in Gujarat.

In July, the state Anti-Terrorist Squad seized 70 kg of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs 350 crore from a container near the Mundra port in the Kutch district. In May, DRI seized 56 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 crore, from a container near the Mundra port. In April, the DRI seized 205.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore from a container near the Kandla port in Kutch.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 11:20:40 pm
