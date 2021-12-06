A strong opposition is necessary in a democracy: Vijay Rupani

A strong opposition is necessary in a democracy and the opposition parties should move ahead while keeping the country in focus, said former chief minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday at the valedictory function of a two-day Youth Parliament of India organised by the Karnavati University.

Apart from a strong opposition, the media, judiciary and legislature are also very important for the maintenance of a democratic system in the country, said Rupani at the event that was also attended by former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and former home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

It is the responsibility of every political party to maintain democracy within themselves, Rupani said adding, “Unfortunately, many political parties have become family parties. If a party does not function in democratic process then the country will also not be run with democratic system (by such parties).”

A discussion was also held on “Elections 2024 – Ek Se Badhkar Ek” that was attended by Union minister Devusinh Chauhan, Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Janata Dal (Secular) leader Tanveer Ahmed Ullah, Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa and media personality Anand Narasimhan.

One of the main features of a democracy is criticism, Ullah said adding that the real architect of India was Jawaharlal Nehru who improved the GDP from 0.2% to 4%.

Criticising the Congress, Ullah alleged that the party forgot its own leader like Sardar Patel, who had banned RSS in the country, and gave the latter to the BJP on a platter. He added that real democracy will happen when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is criticised from a BJP platform.

Sanghavi defended the Covid management by the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state during the second wave, saying the governments and the medical fraternity did everything that they could. Some speakers had criticised the governments for its Covid management during the second wave of the pandemic that resulted in deaths of thousands of people in the country.