53 of the 177 Kevadia Safari Park animals and birds died

The Gujarat government spent over Rs 5.47 crore to get 177 birds and animals of various species from different states and countries for Kevadia Jungle Safari Park near Statue of Unity. Of these birds and animals, 53 died due to various reasons.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel provided the information in a written format to a starred question raised by senior Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar. As per the reply, the birds and animals were brought to the Safari Park in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 at the total cost of Rs 5.47 crore.

These birds and animals included range of species like Squirrel Monkey, Marmoset, Green Iguana, Ringtail , Red Iguana, Capuchin Monkey, ghariyal, black leopard, carolina duck, Alpaca, Lama, Wallaby, Giraffe, Zebra, Wildbeast, Oryx, Orange Winged Amazon, Green Winged Macaw, Ostrich etc.

As many as 53 of these birds and animals died of various reasons including shock, respiratory and circulatory failure, multi organ failure, gastroenteritis, asphyxia etc.

In a written reply to another related starred question on the Kevadia Jungle Safari asked by BJP MLA Seema Mohile, the CM informed the House that more than 8.37 lakh tourists visited the Safari that resulted in income of over Rs 15.73 crore in 2020 and 2021.