509 fishermen, 1,141 boats from Gujarat in Pak possession: Fisheries Minister

September 28, 2021 1:39:24 am
As many as 509 fishermen and 1,141 boats of Gujarat are in the possession of Pakistan as on July 2021, said Fisheries Minister Jitu Chaudhary in a written reply before the Gujarat Assembly on Monday.
The Minister provided the detail in reply to a starred question from Congress MLA from Talala constituency, Bhagabhai Barad.
As per the government, 244 fishermen and 1,094 boats have been in Pakistan’s possession for over a year.
In his reply, Chaudhary also said that to get the fishermen and the boats released, Gujarat government has made 18 representations to the Central Government’s Home Ministry in two years.
As a result, Chaudhary added, 376 fishermen have been released but no boat was released.
