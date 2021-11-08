5 labourers die of asphyxiation in Gandhinagar

Five labourers died of asphyxiation at Khatraj GIDC in Gandhinagar after they entered an underground effluent treatment plant tank of a pharmaceutical company on November 6. Santej police registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident and started investigation.

The five deceased have been identified as Vinay Kumar Rajkumar (30), Sunil Kumar Ramprakash (26), Anil Pappuram Jadav (24), Rajan Jat (30) and Devendra Jat (28). All of them are natives of Uttar Pradesh and were living at a rented room nearby the place where the incident happened.

A police official of Santej police station said that the incident happened on November 6 afternoon when the five had entered into an underground tank to clean it.

“First two of them had entered the underground tank. Soon, they started shouting from inside following which the three others also entered in it to save the two. However, all five of them died of asphyxiation,” said an official of Santej police station.

A security guard at the pharmaceutical company, Tuttsan Pharma Private Limited, informed the police about the incident.