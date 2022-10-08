scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

5 held in Daman over forging permission letter of tourism dept official

The complainant alleged that the accused gang has forged the letter on the name of Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Daman.

The police picked up the accused. (Representational)

Daman police Friday arrested five persons who were allegedly involved in forging the letter of the deputy director of tourism department, Daman (Union territory).

According to police, Director of tourism department Arun Gupta (Daman and Diu), registered a complaint on September 16 with Nani Daman police station, alleging that some unidentified persons have circulated a fake letter on various social media platforms regarding the permission to grant license for Electronic Amusement games to Deltin Hotel, Daman and Vigil Cruisevoy Limited. The complainant further alleged that the accused gang has forged the letter on the name of Deputy Director, Tourism Department, Daman.

The police picked up Anshumali Pandey, a resident of Silvassa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Union territory) followed by arrests of Vigil Kanethara, director of Vigil Cruisevoy Ltd, Delhi, Pawan Chaudhary (Vapi), Urmesh Pandya (Gandhinagar), Iqbal Ahmad Khatri (Narmada) and Devendra Gound (Thane in Maharashtra).

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 02:49:07 am
