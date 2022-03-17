3,489 job fairs were held in two years: Govt data

In two years till December 2021, Gujarat government’s Employment Exchanges conducted 3,489 industrial employment fairs in 33 districts in which over 5.52 lakh unemployed youths participated. In these employment fairs, unemployed youths were offered jobs in private units.

The data was provided by the state government in reply to various starred questions raised by Congress MLAs in Gujarat Assembly, on Wednesday.

Referring to the figures, Opposition Congress stated in a release that after taking expensive education, youths are compelled to take private employment since they don’t get government jobs.