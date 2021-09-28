3,447 of 5,402 PASA orders cancelled by Gujarat HC, CM tells House

Of the total 5,402 orders to detain people under provisions of the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) over the past two years, as many as 3,447 were cancelled by the Gujarat High Court. Similarly, a total of 1,620 externment orders were passed in the last two years and 37 of them were cancelled by the HC.

The information was provided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in a written reply to a starred question asked by Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani before the Gujarat Assembly.

In the reply, Patel stated that the said orders of PASA and externment were passed to prevent criminal activities.

As per the reply, in the last two years, 350 cases of externment and 2,477 cases of PASA were reported from Ahmedabad city, while from Ahmedabad district, 5 cases of externment and 67 cases of PASA were reported.